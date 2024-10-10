World Egg Day 2024: 5 Easy Ways To Crack Eggs Like A Pro

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2024

World Egg Day is observed on October 11 every year

This day acknowledges the role of eggs in providing essential nutrients and affordable protein to people around the world. But firstly, here are 5 ways you can crack your eggs perfectly

Countertop Crack. Tap the egg gently on a flat surface (like a countertop) and pull the shell apart with both hands

Knife Tap. Lightly tap the middle of the egg with the blunt side of a knife, then open it by pulling the shell apart

Edge of Bowl. Tap the egg on the edge of a bowl or cup, then use your thumbs to split it open

Cup Crack. Gently tap the egg on the rim of a small cup to break it, and then pour it out

Double Egg Crack. Tap two eggs against each other. The weaker one will crack first, and then you can open it

