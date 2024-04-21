World Earth Day 2024: Save The Planet With 7 Easy Ways

By: Rahul M | April 21, 2024
Follow the mantra of 3R's. Reuse, Reduce and Recycle everything to save the mother earth.
Trees and plants provide us with oxygen and food. Plant trees to save the environment. They will help clean the air and save energy.
Take an initiative like a cleaning drive with your community or group. Not making litter around you can help the environment keep clean and safe.
Don't throw garbage or plastic in the water. It affects marine life and the ecosystem badly.
Say NO to Plastic. Instead of using plastic bags, opt for cloth or paper bags. Reduce using plastic packaged products.
Sustainability initiatives in every industry can protect the earth. Consider sustainable fashion or thrifting instead of fast fashion.
Spread awareness and educate others about ways to protect the earth. This World Earth Day, let us work towards protecting our planet.
