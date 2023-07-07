World Chocolate Day 2023: 5 Best Chocolate Tours Around the World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Chocolate, a beloved treat cherished by people of all ages, has a rich and fascinating history. If you're a true chocolate aficionado or simply have a sweet tooth, why not embark on a delightful chocolate tour? This chocolate day, take a look at the top five chocolate tours around the world that promise to take you on an unforgettable journey through the realm of chocolate
1. Switzerland- Chocolate Paradise in the Alps: Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Swiss chocolate as you tour renowned chocolate factories and experience traditional Swiss chocolate-making techniques
2. Belgium- The Art of Chocolate: Explore the historic city of Brussels and discover its famous chocolatiers. Witness the meticulous artistry behind the creation of pralines and learn about Belgium's chocolate heritage. From indulging in melt-in-your-mouth truffles to savouring authentic Belgian hot chocolate, this tour will awaken your senses and leave you craving more
3. Mexico- The Birthplace of Chocolate: Embark on a journey to the birthplace of chocolate in Mexico, where ancient civilizations revered cocoa as a sacred gift. Explore the tropical cacao plantations and witness the traditional methods of cocoa bean harvesting and fermentation
4. USA- Sweet Delights in Hershey, Pennsylvania: Known as "The Sweetest Place on Earth," Hershey is home to the iconic Hershey's chocolate. Take a guided tour through Hershey's Chocolate World attraction and learn about the chocolate-making process. Unleash your creativity at Hershey's Chocolate Lab, where you can create personalized chocolate bars. The Hershey's Chocolate Spa is also a treat for those seeking chocolate-infused relaxation
5. Peru - The Flavors of the Amazon: Peru, a country abundant in biodiversity, offers a unique chocolate tour that allows you to explore the flavours of the Amazon rainforest. Discover the origin of Peruvian cocoa and witness the sustainable practices of local farmers. Participate in hands-on chocolate-making workshops and sample organic, single-origin chocolates with distinct flavours derived from the region's diverse ecosystems
