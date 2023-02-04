World Cancer Day: 5 celebrities who have helped to raise awareness about cancer

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Manisha Koirala has won a battle against ovarian cancer. She has been cancer free for ten years. Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012
On January 8, 2018, she released her book, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life. In her book, she discussed her battle with cancer and her eventual recovery as a survivor.
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer back in 2018 and had treatment in New York
After her own battle with cancer, Sonali Bendre has been an outspoken advocate for the early detection of breast cancer among women
In 2009 Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and underwent a gruelling course of treatment. She has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness
Tahira Kashyap, the author-turned-director and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018
Unlike many other people, she did not hide her cancer diagnosis from the world; instead, she decided to artistically document her cancer experience on social media to inspire other women worldwide
Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment in the United States
He has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness. In 2012, Singh founded a YouWeCan- an Indian non-profit organization dedicated to fighting cancer
