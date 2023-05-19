World Bee Day 2023: 7 Lesser-known facts about the important pollinators

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 every year and this year's theme is “Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production." World Bee Day 2023 calls for global action to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production and highlights the importance of protecting bees
Bees are intelligent animals that likely feel pain, remember patterns and odours and even recognize human faces. They can solve mazes and other problems
There are over 20,000 unique bee species worldwide and 45 grams of honey is made by 2 million flower visits
Bees love to dance: Honeybees perform a waggle dance to communicate about pollen sources, potential threats and new beehives to call home
Bees existed from about 30 million years
A Bee’s diet consists of honey and pollen. Bees eat honey because it provides them with energy-laden carbohydrates, while pollen’s protein provides bees with essential amino acids. But, the queen’s staple food is a special honey and pollen mixture called “royal jelly.” Royal jelly contains more pollen and honey than larval jelly (the food eaten by worker and drone bees)
Pesticides are poisoning bees: Pesticides called neonicotinoids and glyphosate, are toxic to bees. Bees are particularly in danger due to these pesticides, habitat loss & climate change and even, our survival depends on bees
