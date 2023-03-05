Women's Day 2023: Do we really respect women? The Harsh Reality that 'She' has to face everyday in India

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 05, 2023
The image aptly shows how men think they can decide how women should dress
Cartoon by Khalid Cherradi
Interfaith Dialogue: Religion (also dominated by men) also plays a role in determining how women should live their life
A cartoon by Giacomo Cardelli from Italy
Shadow of Oppression- A Harsh Truth
Cuban artist Falco
Women still don't get equal opportunities as men and face more difficulties in life than their male counterparts
Cartoon by Rodrigo de Matos
Aphrodite's self-liberation: representation of women trying to liberate herself from all the shackles of the society
Image by Vasco Gargalo
Thanks For Reading!