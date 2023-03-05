Women's Day 2023: Do we really respect women? The Harsh Reality that 'She' has to face everyday in India

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 05, 2023

The image aptly shows how men think they can decide how women should dress

Cartoon by Khalid Cherradi

Interfaith Dialogue: Religion (also dominated by men) also plays a role in determining how women should live their life

A cartoon by Giacomo Cardelli from Italy

Shadow of Oppression- A Harsh Truth

Cuban artist Falco

Women still don't get equal opportunities as men and face more difficulties in life than their male counterparts

Cartoon by Rodrigo de Matos

Aphrodite's self-liberation: representation of women trying to liberate herself from all the shackles of the society

Image by Vasco Gargalo

