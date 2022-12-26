Winter special: 9 places for couples to enjoy this chilly weather around Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
Tarkarli: It is famous for its white sand, clear waters and picturesque beauty and is crowned as the best place in Konkan region. Also, it is a hub of water sports and other adventurous activities like scuba diving and snorkelling. Apart from Kerala, you can even stay in houseboat here in this chilling winter when the temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees
Kolad: The beautiful and picturesque place with lush green forests, birds, Sahyadri mountain ranges, also has forts, lakes, dams, and museums, thus is a paradise for nature lovers. Visit this place to witness the richness of nature this winter while being with your partner in close-to-nature resorts here as the temperature here too drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter
Malvan: The town in Sindhudurg is famous for its water sports, dolphin & whale watching. Malvan Marine Sanctuary is known for its rich marine biodiversity. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. The place with its pristine beaches and clear blue waters definitely make for a rejuvenating experience with your partner away from the hustle and bustle of the city life
Ratnagiri: A paradise for sea food lovers and secluded beaches where you can watch turtles. The Ratnadurga Fort here is surrounded by the Arabian Sea. The place has hills, rivers, hot water springs, forests and waterfalls, everything that nature has to offer. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. So, what are you waiting for? Make the most of your time by being in this beautiful place
Nagaon Beach: This is a clean and green beach near Alibaug where you can relax, soak in sunbathe with your partner in winter and also enjoy water sports. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. The beach shacks here serve lip-smacking seafood and resorts here are beautiful located amid greenery
Daman: It is known for its beaches, Portuguese colonial architecture, churches, so a sure shot getaway for couples near Mumbai to chill in this winter season. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. Mirasol Lake Garden here is surrounded by numerous trees and is a calm and serene place to spend quality time with your loved one
Pawna lake: It is known for adventure activities like camping, fishing, and watersports. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. These camps near the lake is a good option to get cosy with your partner on a chilly winter night. In the evenings, you can keep yourself warm with bonfire around these camps
Karjat: The place famous for Ulhas Valley is also a perfect landscape for adventurous activities, waterfall, breathtaking views, caves and the sacred Kondeshwar temple. The temperature here drops down between 12-15 degrees in winter. There are many scenic resorts too, so an ideal place for couples to spend their winter weekend
