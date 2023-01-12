Winter Care: 7 fruits to eat for a healthy heart during this season

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Apple have a low glycemic index and are high in fiber that can reduce the risk of heart disease and lower cholesterol levels
Orange is the most effective food for the heart disease as they are rich in vitamin C which helps prevent blood clots and reduce inflammation
Banana has a rich source of potassium, which is important for heart health. Potassium can help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke
The antioxidants in grapes reduce inflammation, which is one of the major causes of heart disease
Berries are packed full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, Phyto-nutrients that help prevent heart disease
Peaches are rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium that help to reduce the risk of heart diseases
Apricots contain antioxidants that help to protect the heart from damage cost by pre radicals