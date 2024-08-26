Why Is Janmashtami 'Vrat' Considered Spiritually Powerful?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 26, 2024
August 26 is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami across the globe. The birth of lord krishna is celebrated this day
Devotees all around the world worship 'Kaanha' on this auspicious day and rejoice on his birth
Many devotees also observe a fast on this day out of devotion and experience the presence of lord Krishna in their lives
It is believed that the Janmashtami vrat holds utmost importance and power because it is one of the four most important 'Vratas' of the year
It is said that fasting on Janmashtami is equivalent to fasting on 20 'Ekadashis' or even more. Fasting on the birth of lord Krishna is said to bring abundance of peace and love into your life and it is a way to remember Krishna and his divine power
Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious day to fast and the spiritual energy is felt at its highest today. Fasting induces clarity of mind and helps in calming your soul and surrendering to lord Krishna
On this day, devotees also practice 'Seva' where they voluntarily get involved in acts of serving in order to attain 'Punya' Or simply dedicate all their time and devotion to their lord.