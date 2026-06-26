Who Wore It Better? Mrunal Thakur And Sharvari Twin In Champagne Gold Drape Skirt & Cape Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 26, 2026
Mrunal Thakur looked radiant in the champagne gold ensemble, carrying the luxurious Armani satin draped skirt with effortless grace.
Sharvari gave the same outfit a softer, more delicate appeal. Her understated styling allowed the intricate embroidery and craftsmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point.
Mrunal elevated the look with a statement choker necklace, adding a touch of royal grandeur that perfectly complemented the embroidered blouse and cape.
Sharvari opted for a diamond necklace that added subtle sparkle without overpowering the outfit. While, she wore her hair in soft waves with fresh, glowing makeup.
Mrunal styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted look and paired it with dewy makeup, softly defined eyes and nude lips, enhancing the regal appeal of the outfit.
Sharvari proved that understated elegance can be just as impactful, letting the craftsmanship of the ensemble shine through with her minimal styling.
Mrunal's statement accessories and confident styling transformed the outfit into a glamorous couture moment that was perfect for the spotlight. Who do you think wore it better?