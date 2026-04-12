'Where Is Agastya?': Netizens Ask As Natasa Stankovic Drops Stunning Pictures On Social Media

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 12, 2026
Serbian model and dancer and ex-wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic is often wins hearts on the Internet with her active social media presence.
She often posts inside & unseen moments from her life & gives a sneak peek to her followers.
In the recently dropped photodump, Natasa shared her routine moments, from spending time with friends to flexing muscles.
A cute picture of her holding basket filled with Easter eggs as she celebrated the day on last Sunday.
Natasa was also seen getting a fresh makeover and getting her hair done.
Another picture shows her on shopping spree with her friend.
Another picture shows her taking a cozy mirror selfie, carrying a cute school bag, probably of her son, Agastya. Netizens were quick to spot him missing in the pictures.