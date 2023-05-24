What your signature says about your personality? 5 signature styles that reveal your true nature

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Signatures are beyond attesting documents. Our signature reveals various personality traits that are distinctive from that of others. With the help of graphology, one can easily decipher an individual’s personality traits from their signature
Graphologist and signature analyst, Sudhir Kove says graphology offers a plethora of ways to decode distinctive signatures and what they have to say about the person. Here's how you can decode someone's personality through their signature
Egoistic: The individuals with too much pride will not accept their failure or mistake among the public. Whenever the signature size is much larger than the handwriting size, in that case, the person is deemed to have a lot of ego
Emotional: Whenever a person starts their signature with their surname, or whether they encircle the entire signature with their surname’s initial, or if the surname’s initial is larger than other letters in the signature, it can be said that the person gives importance to the surname which in turn means they are emotionally driven
Friendly: The third personality trait is someone who is not ready to include their surname in their signature. This person is very good as a friend. The individual is known to be an ardent administrator. A person who writes only their name in their signature is very good as an administrator
Hardworking: This is for those who practice multilevel signatures. For example, the name is at the top and the surname is just below the name in one’s signature. Multi-level signature depicts hardworking people. For this kind of people, money motivates them a lot and they put a lot of effort to earn it. They are usually energetic in their approach
Focused: If you see Sushant Singh Rajput’s signature, the whole signature is about his first name’s initials followed by a dot, then his middle name’s initials followed by a dot again and then the last name’s initials which again closes with a period. The person using dots in their signature is very clear about differentiating between what is yours and what is mine. They constantly keep tracking what is theirs and what belongs to others
Thanks For Reading!