What Mira Kapoor eats in a day? Here's her full-day diet plan

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Apart from being Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput has established herself as a fashionista and a beauty influencer

She has a huge fan following on social media and her beauty tips are followed by many. Her social media feeds include her exercise videos and a healthy lifestyle that she follows

Recently, the diva was on a haircare session at a salon in Mumbai where she engaged herself with A-M-A session with her fans where she revealed what she likes to eat in a day

Here's what she eats in a day. To start with she is a vegetarian

Mira's day starts with healthy breakfast that starts with Moong Dal Chilla, Uttapam, Sambhar, Chutney or Daliya

She eats three regular home-cooked meals. In between her meals Mira eats two fruits

A date and a few almonds along with a black tea is her mid afternoon snacks

She also revealed on her Instagram that she doesn't have sweet tooth and enjoys namkeen instead

Though, she claims herself foodie and eats sushi, momo and her favourite food is Thai food

