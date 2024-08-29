What Is The Ideal Time To Have Breakfast? Know How Right Food Affects Your Body

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 29, 2024
Are you too confused by people suggesting various fads and information about when to ideally have your breakfast and other meals?
All images from Canva
It is obvious to folow what looks more effective and what might have worked for some. But this is what is scientifically correct and ideal for your body
It is important to eat all your meals on time to maintain a healthy and fit body. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day they say, its true!
Breakfast sets the pattern for your blood sugar levels for the rest of the day. Hence, it is important o know when to have your breakfast
You should ideally eat something within 1 hour of waking up. It could be a few nuts or a fruit or just a green smoothie
For the first meal of your day, 6:00 am to 10:00 am would be a good time. What you eat as your first mela also greatly impacts your body
It will be ideally advised to stay away from sugary pastries and heavy cream. Foods with whole grains, fibre and protein is best to set your pace for the day