What is The 777 Rule And How It Can Change Your Relationship For Good

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 17, 2024

The '777 rule' in relationships refers to a concept where couples are encouraged to go on a date night every 7 days, have a weekend getaway every 7 weeks, and take a longer vacation every 7 months.

All images from Canva

Couples ensure they are spending consistent quality time together, which can strengthen their bond and create shared memories by following the 777 rule

The regular intervals of dedicated time together can help keep the romance alive and save the relationship from getting stagnant

These planned intervals together provide opportunities for meaningful conversations, helping partners stay connected and aligned with each other's feelings and goals

The 777 rule adds excitement in the romantic life of a couple and breaks the monotomous routine

Spending regular time together can enhance both emotional and physical intimacy and leads to a deeper connection between the partners

The idea behind this 777 rule is to maintain a strong connection and keep the relationship exciting and engaging over time