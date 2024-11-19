What India Can Learn From China To Tackle Air Pollution And Reduce AQI?

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 19, 2024
Over the last decade, China has made significant progress in improving their AQI and their air quality is now impressive
All images from Canva/Pinterest
China closed many older, polluting coal-fired power plants and replaced them with cleaner energy sources like natural gas, wind, and solar. This step helped reduce harmful emissions from burning coal
The government heavily invested in renewable energy like wind, solar, and hydropower. These alternatives produce electricity without polluting the air, making China a leader in clean energy production
China encouraged the use of electric cars, buses, and scooters by offering subsidies and building charging stations. This reduced pollution from gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles
The government created stronger environmental laws and installed advanced monitoring systems to track air quality. Data collected helped enforce pollution limits and hold violators accountable
Strict rules were introduced to control emissions from factories. Companies had to install pollution control equipment or face heavy fines and shutdowns
Cities like Beijing and Shanghai expanded subway systems and added electric buses to make public transport more accessible and eco-friendly, reducing the need for private vehicles
