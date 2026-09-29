Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From September 28 To October 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 29, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week slow down and spend some time reflecting. Some adjustments may be required but you are encouraged to take charge and create greater structure in your life. You may need to stand your ground with others.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may bring a sense of emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or disinterest. Investigate things properly rather than making assumptions. Trust your intuition, be objective and pay attention to what may not be immediately visible.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, be mindful of unclear intentions or situations. A significant transformation could be taking place, bringing an end to an old chapter and making space for greater fulfilment. Your hard work is beginning to pay off.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week may bring a lot of thoughts, worries or anxiety. You are being asked to take action rather than allowing fear and overthinking to keep you stuck. This is a phase of reclaiming your power and taking greater control.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may bring the need to be resilient but there is also a strong focus on emotional fulfilment and happiness. Try to be patient before seeing the results you are hoping for. Allow things to unfold in their own time.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week may bring some tension, competition or differences of opinion with people around you. However, you are closer to achieving your goals than you may realise, so do not allow temporary conflicts or disagreements to distract you.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings recognition, progress and the feeling that your hard work is finally beginning to pay off. A sudden change or unexpected development could shift your plans, but this may ultimately help you. Trust the progress you have made.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week again the focus is on your past, nostalgia and situations or people that still make you emotional. You are asked to have a clear, honest conversation or look at a situation more objectively before making decisions.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a transformation around social connections and spending time with people around you. Some of you may change the way you approach certain relationships or friendships. Progress seems slow but will be steady.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week will be about self-sufficiency, self-worth and your personal sense of happiness. Your confidence and ambition are likely to rise, however, you may need more time to work things out before jumping into something new.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week be clear and objective, especially when you find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, choices or possibilities. Take some time to assess what is genuinely worth your time and energy. A wish could start manifesting.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week may bring tension, conflict or differences of opinion, and you are advised to choose your battles carefully. Practice grounding techniques and assess whether the effort you are putting into something is actually worth the outcome you are seeking.