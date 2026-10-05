Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading from October 5-11, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 05, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings fresh energy, inspiration and the possibility of a new beginning, but you may first need to slow down and give yourself some time to rest. You may also think about your long term future and plan your next steps.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a new opportunity, particularly around work or finances. However, you are advised to look beyond what is being presented on the surface and make sure you have all the information before moving forward.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a turning point, with circumstances beginning to shift and encouraging you to move away from what is no longer serving you. ‘Sweet results await’ is highlighted, so trust that changes are taking place now.
Cancer: Dear Cancer, this week brings a strong urge to take action and move forward, particularly after the ending of a difficult or exhausting chapter. Try not to rush into decisions simply because you want things to move quickly. Use your intuition and resources wisely.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may bring some disappointment or a tendency to focus on what has not worked out as you had hoped. However, the energy of rebirth is strongly highlighted, indicating that you are ready to begin again. Start small and build little by little.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a strong focus on taking charge and creating structure. A transformation may be taking place, particularly around your career, ambitions or long-term goals. You may put consistent effort into developing your skills or building something substantial.
Libra: Dear Libra, you may have had to be resilient and protect your energy. You may have felt tired or worn out from your efforts. Luckily, a fresh emotional beginning is highlighted, bringing the possibility of greater emotional fulfilment.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, look closely at your attachments, desires and patterns and understand whether they are healthy for you. You may also get carried away by your impulses. Beware of addictive tendencies. Weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a fresh emotional beginning, but you may initially feel uncertain about which direction to take. There is potential for growth, abundance and expansion if you are willing to step outside your comfort zone.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week asks you to trust your intuition and judgement, especially when you are dealing with situations where everything may not be visible on the surface. You may feel a strong urge to take action and move forward.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings a new opportunity, particularly around work, finances. You may gain clarity around a situation and finally understand what needs to be done next. Stay open to learning. Patience is going to be key.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings a strong focus on long-term stability, family and finances. However, some of you may be carrying worries or stress around these areas, particularly because of an ending or difficult chapter that has recently taken place.
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