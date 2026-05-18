Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 18th, 2026 To May 24th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 18, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week may require you to walk away from something that has been causing pain or difficulty. A fresh chapter may involve people who genuinely care about your well-being, especially friends or cousins who offer support and encouragement.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings your innermost emotions to the surface. Take time to explore your true desires and follow what genuinely feels aligned. Tap into your intuition and inner knowing. A promising job or financial opportunity may be presented.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on work and finances. This phase is likely to awaken your motivation and set things back into motion. You may feel inclined to expand your wealth and build greater financial security.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week you are likely to swiftly leave behind anything that no longer aligns with your vision or interests. You may stop settling for half-hearted efforts or accepting less than what you truly deserve. You may release excess stress and overthinking.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is meant for recovery after a period of uncertainty or difficulty. It is a time for rest, healing, and renewal before you fully pursue your goals again. Some of you may slowly begin rebuilding what was previously disrupted or lost.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings strength, determination, ambition, and the ability to overcome challenges through sheer willpower. This is an excellent period for your home, family life, and emotional well-being in general.
Libra: Dear Libra, it is time to shake off boredom or move past a challenging phase, because what lies ahead appears promising. Life is picking up pace, and your confidence will play a key role in your success. This is a positive phase for your personal life.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week may bring challenging arguments, differences of opinion, or emotional struggles. You are advised to stay clear about your goals and objectives. This phase encourages healing, self-care, and tending to your personal needs.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, explore new options, fresh opportunities, and allow your curiosity to guide you forward. Take time to plan, investigate, and seek solutions. Questions around settling down, marriage, commitment, spiritual and other celebrations are highlighted.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week may bring disagreements or differences that can be resolved, leading to change. These conflicts may also reflect your own inner struggles. Answers you seek are likely to come when your mind is calmer and more at peace.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week may bring manipulation or power struggles. A clear, assertive, and straightforward approach will serve you better than worry or overthinking. This is likely to be a busy and socially active phase.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, if you have been feeling stuck between choices or unable to move forward, this week brings clarity, momentum, and progress. Your love life appears especially favourable during this time. A new romantic connection could emerge.