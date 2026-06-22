Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 22nd, 2026 To June 28th, 2026 For All Zodiac signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 22, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, if you have been in a suspended or stuck period, it is now time to come out of it by using your sharp intellect. Find new answers and solutions to old problems and get the communication and momentum flowing again.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings love, emotional closeness, and passion. Some of you may meet a new partner, while existing relationships could experience greater intimacy. In other areas of your life, you are likely to be busy, driven, and ambitious.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings change and fresh potential in your career or finances. Release situations that are no longer working for you and move in a fresh direction with optimism and fearlessness. Your love life may seem stagnant.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week is about focusing on your money, finances, and overall stability. Try not to overthink or over analyze every situation. This is also a good time to address small but important tasks. For some of you, a new romantic cycle is beginning.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week you are moving away from a situation or person that may have been controlling or limiting your life. It is time to embrace a greater sense of freedom, joy, and self-expression. Make sure to plan ahead and pay attention to your health.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a strong focus on your finances, overall stability, and self-sufficiency. The lines of communication are beginning to open up, particularly with those around you and especially in matters of the heart.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings teamwork, collaboration, and finances into focus. A financial opportunity or offer could appear unexpectedly. Your confidence is also set to grow, and you are also moving away from a challenging cycle.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings fresh energy and a sense of awakening. Communication and activity within the home and family may increase. Work and career could see sudden changes or disruptions, but your resilience will help you.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a surge of energy, drive, and mental clarity. Momentum is building, and you may feel more motivated to take action and move forward. Your mental and physical well-being is likely to see improvements.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week you are being urged to move away from a mindset of lack and focus on planning your next steps towards growth and progress. Slow and consistent progress is likely to serve you better than rushing into things.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week you may choose to step back from social obligations and focus more on yourself. This period is about honouring your expectations, creating space for yourself, and paying attention to what truly matters to you.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week is about nurturing yourself and choosing what is truly beneficial for your growth and overall well-being. You are advised to confront your fears and address health concerns. Spend your money on things that make you feel good.