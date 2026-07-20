Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 20th, 2026 To July 26th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 20, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, look closely at any patterns, especially from your past, that may still be lingering. You will have the ability to make important decisions, gather momentum, and set things into motion. Your personal life looks positive.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, be mindful of a confused or clouded state of mind. Be cautious of anyone who may try to take advantage of this lack of clarity, particularly in financial matters. Be straightforward and confident in your approach.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week may feel a little confusing, and your vision may seem clouded. You are advised to take time for introspection, healing, and looking at situations from a more objective perspective.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings success, victory, confidence, ambition, and teamwork. You may have to capitalise on all the opportunities coming your way. Make time for short breaks to rest and make financial decisions when you are calm.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings your finances, material security, family, and loved ones into focus. A celebration, wedding, or other happy occasion is indicated for some of you. There is also likely to be plenty of communication coming your way.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week patience and emotional optimism will be key. Some of you may experience an ending or choose to walk away from a situation. Try not to dwell or overthink. Instead, focus on putting one foot in front of the other.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings change or transformation surrounding your home, family, marriage or overall stability. Trust in any detours. You are encouraged to keep your focus on creating financial stability and building long-term security.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about finding balance amidst the push and pull within your mind. Part of you may be eager to take action and move forward, while another part may still be holding back. There is a powerful sense of rebirth surrounding you.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week your confidence, ambition, and drive are set to return. You are also likely to heal from something. It is time to look at the bigger picture, plan ahead, and approach new opportunities with logic and objectivity.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings success, recognition, clarity, and an abundance of positive energy. You are going to feel the urge to take a leap of faith with hope, and trust in yourself. Your focus will shift towards building long-term wealth and assets.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings your finances and work-related opportunities into focus. There may be a strong sense of indecision or stress weighing on your mind. Take the time to sit with your thoughts and understand the source of this inner turmoil.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week may begin with you patiently waiting for answers, news, or greater clarity. However, circumstances are likely to shift quickly as the week progresses, setting events into motion rather suddenly. Be confident and trust your judgement.
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