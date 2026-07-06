Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 6th, 2026 To Jul 12th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 06, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a fresh cycle and an opportunity to take a leap of faith. Some of you are moving on from a rather challenging chapter. You are advised to have faith in your abilities and continue to move forward with confidence and resilience.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week you are advised to keep an eye on your temper and your need to stay in control of situations. Be mindful of a competitive environment or your own tendency to become overly competitive or argumentative.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week is about looking at the bigger picture and pursuing what truly excites you. You may no longer be willing to tolerate disrespect or anything that feels like a blow to your pride or self-respect. Choose your words carefully.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week you are urged to break free from feelings of being stuck, bored, or complacent. Reawaken and rediscover what truly brings you joy. Your personal life appears joyful, with celebrations or happy occasions bringing positive energy.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week you may feel the need to take control of the situations in your life and create a fresh start for yourself. You may explore the options available to you, although finding what truly aligns with your needs may not be an easy exercise.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings love, new possibilities, and a wave of positive energy into your life. This is a wonderful time to travel. There could also be a happy occasion or celebration in your personal life. Make the most of this period.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week you may enjoy the attention and company of others, while at other times you may crave solitude and the space to focus on your own path. You may wish to reclaim your power and put a solid plan in place for the future. Travel is indicated.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings change and a shake-up to an otherwise stable situation. Although it may feel uncomfortable, these shifts are likely to be necessary for your growth. You may have to make a few adjustments during this phase.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week is about breaking free from indecision and confusion and finally choosing a path. Some of you may have felt stuck, tied down by a situation, or uncertain about which direction to take. This period brings a welcome shift in that energy.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week highlights your leadership qualities, your ability to take charge of situations, and your confidence. Some of you may also focus on creating a healthier work-life balance and may seek greater physical intimacy during this phase.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings clarity, renewed energy, and the confidence to take action. If you have been feeling stuck lately, things are likely to start moving forward. Do not be afraid to take a leap of faith or initiate a fresh start where it feels right.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings strength, determination, and the ability to overcome challenges. You may experience renewed energy and find yourself able to work hard and accomplish a great deal during this phase. Travel is indicated.