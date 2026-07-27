Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 27th, 2026 To Aug 2nd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 27, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week you are going to align with what truly feels right to you and reconnect with your emotional self. You are likely to take charge of situations, find your voice, make important decisions, and take risks where necessary.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings teamwork, collaborations, and the busy energy that often comes with them. Much of your focus is likely to be on your work, career, and finances. Make sure to carve out time for peace, proper sleep, rest, and recharging.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week you may feel as though something is missing in your life. You are advised to acknowledge this feeling, understand where it is coming from, and let it go. Focus on everything that is already working in your life.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week is about breaking free from a stuck or chaotic situation and taking decisive action. Clear away unnecessary clutter, drama, or unhealthy patterns from your life and make space for fresh inspiration and courage.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about using your experience, wisdom, and knowledge to your advantage when making important decisions. You may step into a leadership role where your guidance is sought or you may deal with an important person or authority figure.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, you are advised to channel strong, confident, and empowered energy. Entrepreneurs are likely to do well. Do not shy away from taking matters into your own hands, showcasing your talents, or reaching out to people who can support your growth.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week confidence and a risk taking appetite are going to be key. You may have many things to manage and are advised to embrace new opportunities and challenges with a fighting spirit. Be mindful of competition during this phase.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about using your wisdom and intellectual abilities to find unique solutions to ongoing situations. You may need to take some time away from the noise in your mind or the chaos in your surroundings in order to gain clarity.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week you are determined to turn your desires into reality. that Transformation is a positive thing, but let it come from a place of clarity and intention rather than haste or impulsiveness. Balance will be essential.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week could bring a few uncertainties, multiple options, or the need to juggle several responsibilities at once. Your greatest strength will be your ability to remain balanced and bring harmony to the situations you are handling.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you may have to tactfully navigate a competitive or argumentative environment. Your ability to communicate calmly and diplomatically will be one of your greatest strengths. Fresh energy is entering your life.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings positive energy, inspiration, and above all, healing. A difficult chapter is now coming to a close. You are likely to feel inspired to act on new ideas and impulses, although your emotions may run high at times.