Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 31st, 2026 To September 6th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 31, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week asks you to look closely at any patterns, attachments or situations that may be keeping you stuck. Be mindful of unclear or deceptive energy around you and do not ignore your intuition if something does not feel right.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings a new opportunity, especially around work, finances or creating greater stability in your life. However, you may need to pause and look at the situation from a different perspective before deciding how you want to proceed.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week asks you to look at your attachments, desires and emotional patterns and understand whether they are truly serving you. Take your time to objectively assess what is genuinely healthy and fulfilling for you.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week may bring emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or feeling disconnected. Be mindful of unclear or deceptive energy. A difficult chapter may finally be coming to an end, helping you understand what you truly want.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may bring a lot of thoughts, worries or emotional stress, especially around your personal life and relationships. Try not to allow your fears to become bigger than the situation itself. Communicate with maturity and emotional intelligence.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings the ending of a difficult or exhausting chapter, making space for a fresh opportunity and a new beginning. You may receive recognition or validation for your efforts and become clearer, more direct and confident.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings a strong focus on your home, family, relationships and creating a sense of stability in your life. A new romantic connection or partnerships are strongly highlighted. A celebration or gathering is also indicated.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on independence, self-worth, finances and creating greater stability for yourself. Step up your leadership skills, take charge of your direction and trust your ability to make good practical decisions.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings strong emotional energy. An old emotional wound needs to be acknowledged. Healing and hope are strongly highlighted, and you are being reminded of your own strength and ability to recover from difficult experiences.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week may begin with a sense of feeling unsupported, left out or uncertain. There could also be conflict, competition or difficult interactions around you. Do not allow temporary setbacks to make you forget your own power.
Auqarius: Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to be patient and assess where you are investing your time, energy and resources. You may be in a phase where results are taking longer than expected, but this does not necessarily mean that your efforts are going to waste.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings emotional fulfilment, happiness and the possibility of wish fulfilment. Your personal life and relationships may bring you considerable joy. Stay open to the positive energy coming your way and make the most of it.
Thanks For Reading!