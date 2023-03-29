Vivan Sundaram dies: Here are 8 of his famous artworks

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023

Artist Vivan Sundaram passed away on Wednesday, March 29 at the age of 79. In his career he worked in different mediums like- painting, sculpture, photography, installation and video art

vadehraart

Prospect 2008

gallerychemould

Ink drawings from the series "The Heights of Macchu Picchu" (1972)

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Echo 2013

vadehraart

Untitled pastel, black chalk and gouache art from 1987

Artnet

Untitiled Vintage Captures from 2006

Artnet

Boat (1994)

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Barricade (with Mattress), 2008

gallerychemould

A River Carries its Past (1992)

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Thanks For Reading!

7 Iconic sculptures of Michelangelo on his birthday
Find out More