Vivan Sundaram dies: Here are 8 of his famous artworks

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023
Artist Vivan Sundaram passed away on Wednesday, March 29 at the age of 79. In his career he worked in different mediums like- painting, sculpture, photography, installation and video art
vadehraart
Prospect 2008
gallerychemould
Ink drawings from the series "The Heights of Macchu Picchu" (1972)
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Echo 2013
vadehraart
Untitled pastel, black chalk and gouache art from 1987
Artnet
Untitiled Vintage Captures from 2006
Artnet
Boat (1994)
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Barricade (with Mattress), 2008
gallerychemould
A River Carries its Past (1992)
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
