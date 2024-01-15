Visiting Chennai This Pongal? Try These 5 Special Dishes From ITC Grand Chola's Festive Menu

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 15, 2024
Pongal greetings to all. In case you are visiting Chennai this festive season, we recommend you enjoy the special menu offering various Pongal options.
ITC Grand Chola has introduced a festival menu for foodies which includes delicious items to soothe one's tastebuds and celebrate Pongal 2024. Take a look at five dishes you must try from Madras Pavilion, ITC Grand Chola.
(1) Aval Pongal: While rice is often used in preparing Pongal, the dish can also be made with Poha (Aval in Tamil) which adds a unique flavour to it. This recipe is a must try to raise the festival spirit.
(2) Kara Pongal: The dish that is a no-no for many people on usual days is a celebratory preparation on this day. The Kara Pongal is also known as Khichdi and is the significant dish prepared during this festival.
(3) Vazhaipoo Vada: Ever tried vada made from Banana flowers? This crispy recipe is something you would love to add to your plate this Pongal.
(4) Sundal: Many long for Navratri celebrations to taste Sundal which is highly proteinous. However, the restaurant also has on its Pongal menu this traditional recipe.
(5) Paruppu Payasam: One can complete their meal with either sweet (shakkara) Pongal or this kheer which is prepared from chana dal and jaggery.
Thanks For Reading!