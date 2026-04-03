Visit ‘Bombay Framed’ At Taj Mahal Palace In Mumbai; A Free Exhibition Celebrating City’s Ever-Evolving Story

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 03, 2026
Hosted at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba Bombay Framed is a unique exhibition that captures the layered history of Mumbai through art, architecture, and cinema.
The exhibition is set within the DAG museum space that presents Mumbai as a constantly evolving metropolis.
It serves as a prelude to the second edition of The City as a Museum, Mumbai, setting the tone for deeper cultural exploration.
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The exhibition brings together visual narratives that reflect the city’s transformation across time.
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It highlights the intersection of art and everyday life, making the city itself feel like a living, breathing archive.
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The exhibition is open to the public for free, making it an accessible cultural experience for everyone.
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Visitors can explore Bombay Framed daily from 11 AM to 7 PM, with the exhibition running until April 11 at DAG, Mumbai.