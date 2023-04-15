Vishu 2023: 7 Traditional Kerala delicacies to savour on this Malayalam New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
Vishu Kanji: is generally made using rice, coconut milk and spices. It is a traditional breakfast for the day of Vishu Kani
Cook2Nourish
Vishu Katta: It is sweet in taste and is made with powdered rice and jaggery
Lincy's Cook Art
Thoran (Upperi): is a dry vegetable dish prepared with a mix of veggies like cabbage, unripe jackfruit, beans, bitter gourd and more. It’s usually eaten with rice and curry. It is part of the traditional Kerala Sadhya
Archana's Kitchen
Mambazha Pulissery: is a popular dish in the summers. It is a Kerala curry recipe prepared with ripe mangoes, coconut and curd. It can be eaten as it is or with rice
WhiskAffair
Unniyappam: is Vishu special snack and are the sweet fritters made with rice, banana, jaggery and coconut
Kannamma Cooks
Ela Ada: is a popular steamed rice pancake dish which has a filling of coconut and jaggery. Ela Ada is steamed with plantain leaf
Kitchen Corner-Try It
Olan: is part of the Kerala cuisine. It is prepared from white gourd, and black-eyed peas, coconut milk and ginger seasoned with coconut oil. It is usually served as part of a Sadhya
Sharmis Passions
Thanks For Reading!