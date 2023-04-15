Vishu 2023: 7 Traditional Kerala delicacies to savour on this Malayalam New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023

Vishu Kanji: is generally made using rice, coconut milk and spices. It is a traditional breakfast for the day of Vishu Kani

Cook2Nourish

Vishu Katta: It is sweet in taste and is made with powdered rice and jaggery

Lincy's Cook Art

Thoran (Upperi): is a dry vegetable dish prepared with a mix of veggies like cabbage, unripe jackfruit, beans, bitter gourd and more. It’s usually eaten with rice and curry. It is part of the traditional Kerala Sadhya

Archana's Kitchen

Mambazha Pulissery: is a popular dish in the summers. It is a Kerala curry recipe prepared with ripe mangoes, coconut and curd. It can be eaten as it is or with rice

WhiskAffair

Unniyappam: is Vishu special snack and are the sweet fritters made with rice, banana, jaggery and coconut

Kannamma Cooks

Ela Ada: is a popular steamed rice pancake dish which has a filling of coconut and jaggery. Ela Ada is steamed with plantain leaf

Kitchen Corner-Try It

Olan: is part of the Kerala cuisine. It is prepared from white gourd, and black-eyed peas, coconut milk and ginger seasoned with coconut oil. It is usually served as part of a Sadhya

Sharmis Passions

Thanks For Reading!

7 traditional delicacies to indulge on this Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu and Poila Baisakh
Find out More