Vidya Balan Adorns Kanjeevaram Sarees To Pay Homage To MS Subbulakshmi On Her Birth Anniversary

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 17, 2024
MS Subbulakshmi is a legendary singer and a Bharat Ratna awardee. Actress Vidya Balan paid tribute to the singer through some of Subbulakshmi's most iconic sarees.
Images from Instagram
In this homage, she recreated some of Subbulakshmi iconic looks and the resemblance is uncanny!
She posted a video on Instagram with a series of photographs highlighting Subbulakshmi's 4 iconic sarees that she popularised in the 60's and the 80's
Vidya's series of photographs included a purple and orange Kanjeevaram. Also a classic blue and yellow saree with golden detailing on the ends.
Each piece of styling was carefully chosen to make sure Vidya's look reflects Subbulakshmi's traditional style
Vidya even chose to accessorise in the same manner as Subbulakshmi. The detailing looks just perfect. The nose ring, the Bindi, the mogra hair bun and even the black mark on the teeth
"The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity , adding to the allure of her mellifluous voice. This feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60’s & the 80’s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona", Vidya captioned her video.