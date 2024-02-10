Valentine's Week 2024: 7 Manifestations And 'Self-Love Notes' To Repeat After On Promise Day

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 10, 2024
I am capable enough to dream and flap my wings! Nothing can stop me!
However, the time is dark but I will grow and overcome every stone of my path!
I will become better and evolve everyday to bring gentle changes!
I will maintain emotional hygiene and will be conscious to protect mental health.
I am not defined by opinions. It's the power of truth and prayers that keeps me motivated!
I am special and loved by the universe! I deserve sunshine, air, rain and spring!
I am the sovereign of my existential entity! I draw roadmaps to take a step ahead and walk with confidence! These are the promises, nobody can break!
