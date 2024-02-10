Valentine's Week 2024: 7 Manifestations And 'Self-Love Notes' To Repeat After On Promise Day

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 10, 2024

I am capable enough to dream and flap my wings! Nothing can stop me!

However, the time is dark but I will grow and overcome every stone of my path!

I will become better and evolve everyday to bring gentle changes!

I will maintain emotional hygiene and will be conscious to protect mental health.

I am not defined by opinions. It's the power of truth and prayers that keeps me motivated!

I am special and loved by the universe! I deserve sunshine, air, rain and spring!

I am the sovereign of my existential entity! I draw roadmaps to take a step ahead and walk with confidence! These are the promises, nobody can break!

