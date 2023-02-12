Valentine's Week 2023: 7 types of hugs in a relationship and their meaning on Hug Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023
Side hug: It is more common in acquaintances and is almost like saying "You've got this!"
Friend hug: are quick hug shared between friends without much physical contact
Hugging from behind:. Also, known as 'The protector hug', it indicates that you promise to keep your partner safe and secured. Also that the two people are fond of each other
Eye-to-eye hug: Slow dancing with your partner in this pose or done when you just want to keep looking at each other
Bear hug: is a tight hug that gives a very comforting, lovable and intimate feeling that bonds two people together
Straddle hug: highlights a deep intimate connection and mutual trust between partners
Catcher hug: is shared by two people in a long-distance relationship when you meet your partner after a long time. You rush towards them in excitement and share an intimate embrace
