'Vacay With Mini': Kiara Advani Enjoys Off Days With Daughter In Maldives; Stuns In Breezy Looks

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 02, 2026
Kiara Advani recently shared pictures from her intimate vacation with what she called them her 'loved ones' at the the Nautilus island in Maldives.
In one of her breezy looks, she stuned in a one shoulder black swimsuit paired with a wrap-around skirt with a daring slit.
In another look, Kiara served angelic vibes in a white bikini-style outfit.
Her vacation in Maldives was not just all about beach and ocean but she also indulged in playing tennis where she was donning a chic tennis girl fit.
What caught attention was her orange bikini look, another one-shoulder top paired with bikini bottoms; Kiara was seen simply enjoying her swim by the vast ocean.
With all summer vacation vibes, Kiara's post also featured lot of anecdotes of her daughter Saraayah, from cute little outfits to specially curated activities.
Kiara captioned the post, "Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life."