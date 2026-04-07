'Vacations Cuties': Prajakta Koli Enjoys Stunning Sakura Falls Near Mount Fuji In Japan With Husband Vrishank Khanal

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 07, 2026
Prajakta Koli is currently vacationing in Tokyo, Japan with her husband Vrishank Khanal and friends.
The actor recently shared sneak peek from her vacation diaries, in which a beautiful flower garden was showcased.
Prajakta's husband Vrishank Khanal with their friends Saransh Goila & Divya.
Prajakta also shared a cute moment from her flight as she forgot her sipper at home which she calls her 'emotional support.'
The vacation dump featured a stunning picture of Mount Fuji, surrounded with clauds and snow.
Prajakta was seen posing against the adorable cherry blossom trees which Japan is known for.
Her moments from Japan trim is truly a sign for you to plan a trip to Tokyo and witness this beauty.