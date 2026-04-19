Vaani Kapoor’s Latest Breezy Look Screams Summer Chic | Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 19, 2026
Vaani Kapoor stuns in a body-hugging pastel dress by Addery that beautifully accentuates her silhouette.
The outfit features quirky ocean-inspired motifs like starfish, seashells and seahorses, adding a fun, beachy aesthetic.
The delicate noodle straps and plunging neckline give the look a subtle sensual edge.
A slightly off-shoulder strap detail adds an undone, relaxed charm to the overall outfit.
The light, airy fabric enhances the summery feel, making it perfect for daytime outings or vacation looks.
She styled her hair in soft, voluminous waves, complementing the effortless vibe of the ensemble.