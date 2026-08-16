Vaani Kapoor Serves Ethnic Glamour In A Colourful Kutch-Work Kurta & Chic Bubble Choti

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 16, 2026
Vaani Kapoor looked radiant in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra ensemble, showcasing the designer’s new collection with a striking blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary styling.
The star wore a beautifully detailed Kutch-work and applique kurta, featuring intricate geometric patterns, colourful motifs and rich detailing throughout.
The kurta’s multicoloured palette brings together reds, pinks, greens, blues and golds, giving the otherwise classic silhouette a lively, festive appeal.
She paired the kurta with a striking Gharchola dupatta, adding another layer of traditional Indian textile artistry to the ensemble.
The combination of Kutch embroidery and Gharchola-inspired detailing gives the look a distinctly Indian aesthetic while keeping it polished and fashion-forward.
Her hair was styled into a sleek bubble choti, a contemporary take on the traditional braid that added a playful yet elegant touch to the ethnic look.
Vaani kept her jewellery minimal, opting for small statement earrings that complemented rather than competed with the heavily detailed outfit.