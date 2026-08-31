Vaani Kapoor Exudes Regal Elegance In Olive-Gold Chiffon Gown With Vintage Chanel Brooch

By: Rutunjay D | August 31, 2026
Vaani Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in this olive-gold chiffon pleated gown, effortlessly blending old-world elegance with a distinctly modern silhouette.
The fluid chiffon fabric falls beautifully along her frame, creating a dreamy, elongated effect that makes the gown look incredibly graceful with every movement.
The pleated detailing adds texture and dimension to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble, while also giving the gown a soft, almost ethereal quality.
The structured bust features a sculptural, gathered design that adds a contemporary edge to the flowing gown, creating a striking contrast between structure and fluidity.
She keeps the accessories minimal but impactful, letting a vintage-inspired Chanel brooch take centre stage on the sheer drape around her shoulders.
Her sleek, neatly pulled-back bun keeps the styling sophisticated and ensures that the neckline, brooch and statement silhouette remain the focus.
Vaani's makeup is kept soft and polished, with glowing skin, defined eyes and a muted lip that perfectly complements the warm tones of her outfit.