Urvashi Rautela's Sultry Black Lace Look Brings Old Hollywood Glam To Life | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 06, 2026
Urvashi Rautela embraced timeless glamour in a Zeena Zaki black floral lace gown worth ₹66,400, proving that classic black never goes out of style.
The gown featured a structured corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline that beautifully accentuated her silhouette while adding a touch of old Hollywood elegance.
The long sheer lace sleeves added sophistication and balance, lending the fitted gown a graceful, couture-inspired finish.
The body-hugging silhouette enhanced her curves effortlessly, while the ankle-length hem kept the look refined and red carpet-worthy.
Urvashi paired the gown with a sleek black crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag, elevating the outfit with an unmistakable touch of ultra-luxury.
For beauty, she went with dramatic smokey eyes, sculpted cheeks, defined brows, and glossy nude lips, perfectly complementing the dark, glamorous aesthetic.
Posing beside a luxurious Rolls-Royce, Urvashi perfectly matched the mood of the outfit. The combination of the elegant lace gown, designer handbag, bold makeup and luxe backdrop created a statement look.