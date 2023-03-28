Did you know? Niagara Falls once ran dry on THIS date in 1848

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Can you believe that the Niagara Falls that display a spectacular and promising view for nature lovers and travel enthusiasts once went dry?
Unsplash
On March 29th, 1848, Niagara Falls dried up and remained impassable for nearly two days.
Pexels
But why? The historic happening was caused due to the ice blockages resulted in the rivers surrounding the tourist attraction.
Pexels
"Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day" commemorates 1848, the period when Lake Erie’s ice progressively melted following a harsh winter.
Unsplash
Interestingly, Niagara Falls is likely around 12,000 years old. And even around the 19th century, it had been a prime spot for tourists.
Unsplash
To the unvsersed, the water resource is located between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States.
Unsplash