8 Lesser Known Sweet Dishes of India That Everyone Must Try Once In A Lifetime

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Patoleo: Patoleo are stuffed turmeric leaf wraps, a dish which is mostly prepared on the western coast of India. The main stuffing is made from freshly shredded coconut, rice flour paste, and palm jaggery; and cooked by wrapping and steaming in turmeric leaves.
Rasabali: Rasabali is a sweet dish from Odisha, India. Rasabali is offered to Baladevjew, and originated in the Baladevjew Temple of Kendrapara. It is one of the Chapana bhoga of Jagannath temple. It consists of deep fried flattened reddish brown patties of chhena that are soaked in thickened, sweetened milk
Adhirasam: It is made of Rice, Jaggery, Ghee and sometimes coconut and with spices like cardamon, sesame, pepper and ginger powder from Tamil cuisine
Sarsatia: One of the sweet delicacies is Sarsatia, which is a mildly sweet, made by a lot of local homes in Sambalpur until a few decades ago. Sarasatia is a crispy sweet resembling vermicelli. What makes it trendy is that it is made from a tree named Ganjer
Shorbhaja: These scrumptious sweets are made up of layers of thickened milk cream.it is fried and then dipped in sugar syrup
Madhurjun Thongba: Madhurjan Thongba is a traditional Manipuri dish. It literally translates to sweet dumplings in milk. Traditionally it is made with deep fried gram flour balls cooked in flavoured milk
Gokak Karadantu: It is made of edible gum mixed with dry fruits and has a chewy texture. The other ingredients used in its preparation are fried bengal gram flour, jaggery and seeds of marking-nut (Semecarpus anacardium) tree
Pootharekulu: It is a popular Indian sweet from the Andhra Pradesh state of south-east India. The sweet is wrapped in a wafer-thin rice starch layer resembling paper and is stuffed with sugar, dry fruits and nuts. The sweet is popular for festivals, religious occasions and weddings in the Telugu states. Courtesy: Twitter @desi_thug1
Thanks For Reading!