Uff! Diana Penty Dazzles In Florals; Maniesh Paul Matches Her Vibe At GICW

By: Anita Aikara | September 19, 2025
Designer Rohit K Verma flanked by his showstoppers Diana Penty and Maniesh Paul
All Images Courtesy: Global India Couture Week (GICW)
Draped in all the colours of the rainbow, Diana Penty paints a pretty picture at GICW
Bindass Maniesh opts for flared pants in peach and a floral kurta
This model shows off her trim pins in a figure-hugging number and a red rose headgear
There was something for men who love to embrace their floral side
Every silhouette in the collection bloomed with drama and artistry
The hand gloves in bright, bold shades didn't quite go with the theme