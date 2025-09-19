Uff! Diana Penty Dazzles In Florals; Maniesh Paul Matches Her Vibe At GICW

By: Anita Aikara | September 19, 2025

Designer Rohit K Verma flanked by his showstoppers Diana Penty and Maniesh Paul

All Images Courtesy: Global India Couture Week (GICW)

Draped in all the colours of the rainbow, Diana Penty paints a pretty picture at GICW

Bindass Maniesh opts for flared pants in peach and a floral kurta

This model shows off her trim pins in a figure-hugging number and a red rose headgear

There was something for men who love to embrace their floral side

Every silhouette in the collection bloomed with drama and artistry

The hand gloves in bright, bold shades didn't quite go with the theme