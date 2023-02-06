Turkey Earthquake: What causes earthquake?

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
A earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey and Syria leaving over 1,300 people dead and several hundreds injured; but what causes earthquake, know the reasons
Earthquakes are the result of sudden movement along faults within the Earth. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction
When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth's crust and cause the shaking that we feel
The strongest earthquake in India happened in 1950 in the India-China region with a magnitude of 8.6 on the Richter scale that resulted in 1530 deaths
Induced earthquakes are caused by human activity, like tunnel construction, filling reservoirs and implementing geothermal projects
Volcanic earthquakes are associated with active volcanism
Collapse earthquakes can be triggered due to mining facilities, as a result of subsidence and are compelled by the pressure produced within the rocks
Nuclear explosions sends specific types of shockwaves throughout the surface of the earth, which disturbs the alignment of tectonic plates and hence, triggers earthquake
