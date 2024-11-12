Tulsi Vivah 2024: Rituals And Puja Vidhi Of This Sacred Celebration

By: Manasi Kamble | November 12, 2024
Tulsi is a plant that can be found in many Hindu households as it is regarded with a holy significance.
Apart from its medicinal aspects, Hindus belief that Goddess Mahalaxmi, who was previously known as 'Vrinda', resides in the Tulsi plant that looks after the family.
The Tulsi plant kept in the houses are watered twice a day, morning and evening while chanting holy mantras
According to a Hindu mythological belief, Tulsi Vivah originates from the tale of Vrinda, a devoted spouse wed to Jalandhar, a wicked ruler.
Vrinda's steadfast loyalty to her spouse bestowed upon him invulnerability, shielding him from the deities. Nonetheless, Jalandhar employed his abilities to instill fear and battle the gods.
In reply, Lord Vishnu, taking the form of Jalandhar, shattered Vrinda’s virtue to weaken Jalandhar’s power, resulting in his ultimate downfall. Once understanding the trickery, Vrinda placed a curse on Vishnu to change into a black stone (Shaligram) and took her own life.
In acknowledgment of her dedication, Vishnu promised to wed her each year in the form of Shaligram. Vrinda's spirit is subsequently changed into the holy Tulsi plant, and their coming together is honored annually as Tulsi Vivah.
One of the main rituals to follow on Tulsi Vivah is The day begins with a ritual bath, followed by devotees taking a vow to fast. They perform puja to 'awaken' Lord Vishnu, as the day also marks his cosmic awakening.
The Tulsi plant is decorated with customary wedding garments like a red chunri, bangles, and jewelry, representing the bride. Lord Shaligram, the bridegroom, is also bundled up, and the two are positioned together to symbolize the marriage.
As evening approaches, worshippers light diyas, recite prayers, perform aarti, and offer fruits, sweets, and flowers to Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. Married women frequently conduct these ceremonies, seeking blessings for family well-being and success.