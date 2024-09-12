Trouble Reducing Screen Time? Here Are 5 Effective Tips To Help

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 12, 2024
Increased screen time has sadly become common in people of all age groups. It is leading to various health issues
All images from Canva
Reducing screen time can be difficult since most people cannot avoid their phones during work hours. Here are a few effective tips to help you reduce it
Main a screentime limit. Use app or device settings to set daily time limits for social media, entertainment apps, or general screen use
Set tech free zone at your homes. Designate certain areas of your home (like the dining table or bedroom) as tech-free zones and do not make any excuse to carry devices there
Allocate specific periods during the day where you avoid all screens, such as during meals or the first hour after waking up
Constant notifications can increase screen time. Disable app notifications to avoid frequent distractions
Replace digital activities with their offline counterparts. For example, read a physical book instead of an e-book, or play board games instead of video games