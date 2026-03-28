'Trophy Wife': Neha Dhupia Slays In Statement, High-Slit Black Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 28, 2026

Neha Dhupia made a powerful style statement at an awards show recently in a classic black evening gown by Maison Tai.

The dress featured an off-shoulder neckline, elegantly framing her collarbones and adding a touch of timeless glamour.

Its figure-hugging silhouette & high slit detail added a bold, modern edge while enhancing the overall drama of the outfit.

She paired the look with statement jewellery from Tribe Amrapali, elevating the ensemble with a touch of ethnic elegance.

Her standout oxidised statement earrings with ear chains brought a unique fusion twist to the contemporary gown.

Neha kept her makeup warm and glowing, with highlighted skin and nude tones complementing the all-black outfit.

Neha Dhupia sharing moment on stage with actor Riteish Deshmukh.