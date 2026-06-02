Trisha Krishnan Shares 'Magical May' Pictures And Leisure Moments With Her Puppy; Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 02, 2026
Trisha Krishnan recently shared her May month dump on Instagram which has sent everyone gushing over the inside moments.
She also shared a glimpse of a journal saying 'my prayer journey, showing her spiritual side.
In one of the pictures she was seen exuding her natural elegance in floral outfit.
she also shared adorable pictures of her puppy.
She shared, "The idea isn't to look like 25 in your 40s. The goal is to show women in their 20s that 40s is something to look forward to."
Trisha continue to win hearts on social media with her raw energy and sweet smile.