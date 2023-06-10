Tripura: 5 Must Visit Places Including ‘Weekend Tourism Hub’ Centered around Ujjayanta Palace

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
In a bid to boost tourism, Tripura Government has announced plans to create a ‘Weekend Tourism Hub’ in the vicinity of Ujjayanta Palace
Ujjayanta Palace was built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya during 1899-1901 houses the state museum since 2013 and is the main tourist attraction
Government also, want to promote tourism by highlighting the state’s important tourism destinations including Unakoti, Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, Neermahal in Sepahijala district and Dumbur in Dhalai district
Unakoti: famously known as Angkor Wat of the North-East, is a sculptural emblem that hosts rock carvings figures and images of gods and goddesses. It is a place of worship with huge rock reliefs celebrating Lord Shiva
Tripura Sundari Temple is a Hindu temple of the Goddess Tripura Sundari, better known locally as Devi Tripureshwari. The state of Tripura is named after this temple
Neermahal also known as Twijilikma Nuyung is a former royal palace of Tripura Kingdom, built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in the middle of the lake Rudrasagar in 1930-1938. It is also the largest water palace in India
Dumboor Lake is shaped like a small drum, 'Dumboor' of Lord Shiva from which the name 'Dumboor' originates. The lake is the confluence of rivers Raima and Sarma. There are 48 islands in the midst of the lake and in one of a kind, the island 'Narkel Kunja' has been developed
