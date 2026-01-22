Triptii Dimri Steals Trailer Launch Of O Romeo In Ivory Anarkali-Style Outfit, Keeping It Simple Yet Elegant

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 22, 2026
Known for her elegant fashion choices, Triptii Dimri once again stole the spotlight with her smile and outfit at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film O Romeo.
She opted for a soft ivory anarkali-style outfit that reflected a simple yet elegant aesthetic, perfect for a trailer launch event.
O Romeo stars Triptii Dimri as lead actress alongside Shahid Kapoor with Nana Patekar & Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.
Triptii was captured sharing a romantic dance moment with Shahid Kapoor as they unvieled the film's poster for fans.
Her outfit gave flowy and feminine vibes, with gentle pleats on the dress adding structure without looking heavy.
Taking fans on a nostalgic ride, Triptii was spotted sharing joy-filled moments with her former co-star Avinash Tiwary from iconic film, Laila Majnu from where they both gained fame.
Overall, Triptii's look struck a perfect balance between classic Indian wear and modern sophistication.