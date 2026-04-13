Triptii Dimri Raises Temperatures In A Bold Corset & Daring Thigh-High Slit Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 13, 2026
Triptii Dimri turns up the heat in a striking all-black ensemble, perfectly aligning with her bold and confident persona as the face of Victoria's Secret.
The corset-style top accentuates her silhouette beautifully, adding structure and a sculpted, high-fashion edge to the look.
The floor-length wrapped skirt& a daring thigh-high slit adds a bold, head-turning element, elevating the glamour quotient instantly.
Her choice of statement jewellery, especially the oversized, sparkling earrings, adds just the right amount of bling.
Her makeup is all about soft glam, glowing skin, defined eyes, and nude lips.
Voluminous, side-parted waves add a classic Hollywood touch, balancing the modern, sultry outfit with timeless elegance.
Posing against fire safety signage, she cheekily serves “too hot to handle” energy.