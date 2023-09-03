Travelling Solo? 8 Mistakes To Avoid If You Are A Female Traveller

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Overpacking: Packing too much can be cumbersome and make you stand out as a tourist. Pack light and efficiently, focusing on versatile clothing and essential items
Not Researching Your Destination: Failing to research your destination thoroughly can lead to unexpected challenges. Learn about the local culture, customs, laws, and safety concerns. Know the local emergency numbers and any areas to avoid
Not Sharing Your Itinerary: Always let your family and friends know about your where abouts, including your itinerary and contact information for accommodations. Regularly check in with them during your trip, so they know that you're safe
Not Carrying a Power Bank: In todays time when we are using so much technology, from phones, to laptops to digital cameras, do not forget to bring a power bank to chnage lal your gadgets
Reaching a new place at night: This is something we all should avaoid, reaching a new destination at night. It is very unsafe to travel to unknown places as there is high chances for you to get into osme sort of danger
Not carrying a sanitary pad: If you are woman travelling solo, this is a mistake you should never make. Periods can be really uncomfortable time, especially at a new place. Make sure to carry your sanitory pads and other hygiene products always with you
Not pre booking your room: Make sure to book your hotel room and cabs in advance, while travelling solo. This will save your time and energy at a new place for sure, plus its safer as well
Not having a Plan B: We always plan things in a certain way, but many a times it doesnt work out. Hence it is is really important to have a plan B ready in case of any problem. This well make you feel much relaxed incase Plan A doesnt work out
