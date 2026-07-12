Top Cooling Drinks & Snacks To Beat The Heat & Your Weekend Cravings

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 12, 2026
1. Aam Panna Made with raw mangoes, mint and roasted cumin, this tangy summer cooler helps replenish electrolytes while offering instant relief from the heat.
2. Watermelon Mint Cooler Fresh watermelon blended with mint leaves and a splash of lemon creates a naturally hydrating drink that's light, refreshing and perfect for hot afternoons.
3. Chaas (Spiced Buttermilk) A classic Indian summer staple, chaas combines yogurt, water and spices like cumin and coriander to cool the body and aid digestion.
4. Coconut Lemon Refresher A mix of fresh coconut water, lemon juice and basil seeds makes for a mineral-rich, naturally sweet drink that keeps you hydrated all day.
5. Fruit Chaat A colourful bowl of watermelon, cucumber, muskmelon and pomegranate tossed with chaat masala makes for a refreshing and nutrient-packed snack.
6. Dahi Chana Chaat Boiled black chana mixed with chilled yogurt, fresh vegetables and mild spices is protein-rich, filling and ideal for beating the heat.
7. Cucumber Hummus Bites Fresh cucumber slices topped with creamy hummus offer a crunchy, cooling snack that's healthy and satisfying for weekend cravings.
8. Frozen Yogurt Berry Bark Spread Greek yogurt on a tray, top with mixed berries and nuts, then freeze for a creamy, naturally sweet treat that's perfect on a hot day.